EBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ISL 2022-23, October 12, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

EBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa: Kolkata giants East Bengal FC failed to kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a positive note after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in the inaugural match. The Red and Gold brigade will now be aiming for their first win of the new ISL season as they will be up against FC Goa on Wednesday. The match between East Bengal and FC Goa will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine will be wary of his side’s poor defensive show ahead of the match against FC Goa. The 59-year-old British coach is expected to make some changes to the back-four for the match against FC Goa.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have a difficult start to the ninth season of ISL. Carlos Pena’s men will start their campaign with three away matches back-to-back against East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC and defending champions Hyderabad FC.

The Gaurs, in their first home match of the ninth edition of ISL, will face last season’s shield winners Jamshedpur FC.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa; here is everything you need to know:

EBFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match.

EBFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

EBFC vs FCG Match Details

The EBFC vs FCG ISL match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30 pm IST

EBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eduardo Bedia

Vice-Captain: Alex Lima

Suggested Playing XI for EBFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Moirangthem

Defenders: Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Sumit Passi

Strikers: Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva, Alvaro Vazquez



East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumit Passi, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardo Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

