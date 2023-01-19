EBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 EBFC vs HFC Match, January 20, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

Hyderabad FC exhibited an incredible defensive performance this season to emerge as one of the most entertaining sides in the Indian Super League. The defending champions have conceded the least number of goals (9) in this season’s Indian Super League. Hyderabad will now look to carry forward their brilliant away run when they go up against East Bengal on Friday.

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Manolo Marquez’s men will come into the fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their last game. Hyderabad FC, with 32 points under their belt, now find themselves at the second spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Meanwhile, East Bengal have not been able to register a win in their last two games. The Kolkata giants are now placed in ninth position on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC, here is everything you need to know:

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match.

The match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

The EBFC vs HFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, January 20 at 7:30 pm IST.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Alex Lima, Charis Kyriakou, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, Javier Silverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

