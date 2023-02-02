EBFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 EBFC vs KBFC match, February 3, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

After suffering four defeats on the trot, East Bengal find themselves in a precarious position on the Indian Super League points table. The Kolkata giants, with 12 points from 15 matches, currently occupy the ninth spot in the Indian Super League standings. The Red and Gold brigade have appeared simply lacklustre, in terms of their defensive performance, throughout the season. In the attacking department, Stephen Constantine’s men have been highly dependent on Cleiton Silva. Out of East Bengal’s 17 goals, the Brazilian striker has so far scored nine this season. The Kolkata giants will now be aiming to end their poor run and get back on the winning track as they are set to face a high-flying Kerala Blasters FC side on Friday.

The Indian Super League fixture between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters is scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after getting the better of NorthEast United FC in their last match.

Ahead of the match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC, here is everything you need to know:

EBFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match.

EBFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

EBFC vs KBFC Match Details

The EBFC vs KBFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 pm IST.

EBFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitrios Diamantakos

Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Suggested Playing XI for EBFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jessel Carneiro, Charis Kyriakou, Ruivah Hormipam

Midfielders: VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Samad

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan O’Doherty, VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sumeet Passi

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Karanjit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Bryce Miranda, Rahul KP, Sahal Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos

