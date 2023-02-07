EBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ISL 2022-23 match, February 8 in Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

With both East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC failing to qualify for the Indian Super League playoffs, the two teams will only be playing for pride on Wednesday. The Indian Super League fixture between East Bengal and NorthEast United will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

In their first-leg meeting, the Kolkata giants had emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 1-3 in October 2022. Stephen Constantine’s men will now be aiming to carry forward the much-needed winning momentum ahead of the high-voltage Kolkata derby. The Red and Gold brigade will head into the game after claiming an impressive 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in their last match.

East Bengal, with 15 points from 16 matches, are placed in ninth position in the Indian Super League standings.

NorthEast United will be searching for their second win of the season when they will be in action on Wednesday. NorthEast United, with just four points under their belt, are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC, here is everything you need to know:

EBFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC match.

EBFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

EBFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The EBFC vs NEUFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 pm IST.

EBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Joseba Beitia

Suggested Playing XI for EBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Aaron Evans

Midfielders: VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Alex Lima, Joseba Beitia

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Parthib Gogoi, Kule Mbombo

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Raokip, Charis Kyriakou, Alex Lima, VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Sumeet Passi

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Alex Saji, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Kule Mbombo

Read all the Latest Sports News here