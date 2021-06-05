Ed Sheeran to Unwrap His Comeback Single at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show This Month

According to the latest reports, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to make his comeback single at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show. There were claims that the Perfect-hit maker, who has been inactive for 18 months, has landed mega-bucks to become the face of the popular video-sharing platform.

The singer has confirmed his comeback to the stage, as part of a live-stream gig from Ipswich Town’s football club. Sheeran will give perform his new song for the first time.

An insider told The Sun that Sheeran’s major deal was linked up to the gig, which is going to be amazing. He said that the venue holds a special place in the singer’s heart. The insider further assured that fans are in for a real treat as Sheeran will sing some of his classic songs and his unheard single for the very first time. “Ed has kept details of the track, including the name, under wraps,” he added.

The show will commence at 9 pm on June 25, fans can simply download the Tik Tok app and watch it for free.

After his last gig at Chantry Park in Ipswich in August 2019, this concert will be the singer’s first major show. In a statement, Sheeran said that he cannot wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show live from Portman Road. He further said that he loves the place and is looking forward to performing some fan faves along with his new track.

On June 03, the Perfect singer teased fans with a video featuring him and F.R.I.E.N.D.S fame Courteney Cox performing together. He left social media guessing that his new single might be a collaboration with the actress.

The duo shares a good bond and were introduced by Courteney’s partner Johnny McDaid. Snow Patrol frontman McDavid has helped Sheeran in multiple songs including Shape Of You.

