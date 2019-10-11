Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger

Real Madrid have had a difficult life ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed from the club to join Juventus last summer. Real Madrid failed to impact the UEFA Champions League last season and are still struggling to get going in the competition that they had dominated for the last six years.

Along with the fall of grace for all the big names at Real Madrid, they have been struggling to score goals since the Portuguese's departure. Ronaldo scored 50 goals a season for them for nine years and Madrid currently do not have anyone to fill his shoes.

Madrid signed Eden Hazard in the summer this season in hopes that he will solve their woes up front but Hazard is yet to hit the highs he is capable of at Santiago Bernabeu. Moreover, Hazard is not known for his goalscoring prowess but his ability to play around and set up goals.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Hazard is a good buy for Real Madrid but he cannot replace Ronaldo at the club because their style of play is different.

"He will be the answer but not in replacing Ronaldo that is for sure," Wenger told beIN Sports about Hazard. He will not score 50 goals a year because that's now how they play football."

Wenger added that Hazard can score occasionally but Real Madrid need a striker along with Benzema to make up for the goals that Ronaldo gave them year after year.

"They need another goal scorer in Real Madrid because Benzema is now 32 and if they had someone younger around him to score the goals, maybe they could do very well."

Wenger said Hazard was an "exceptional" player but he was not currently as "sharp physically".

"Eden Hazard is an exceptional player to create chances to sometimes finish when he needs to do in big games.

"He's not scared of anybody - I don't think Real have yet to see the real Hazard, he's not as sharp physically as he can be. That's why I believe they will discover the real Hazard," Wenger opined.

