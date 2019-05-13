English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Have Made My Decision and Told the Club: Eden Hazard on His Chelsea Future
Chelsea's Eden Hazard is likely to make his move to Real Madrid in the summer after spending seven years at Stamford Bridge.
Eden Hazard said he would not make his Chelsea future public till after the Europa League final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Eden Hazard has told Chelsea of his decision on his playing future but said he would not make it public until after the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29.
The 28-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after seven years, with British media linking him to Real Madrid.
"I have made my decision but it is not just about me. I told the club a couple of weeks ago," Hazard told reporters after Sunday's goalless draw with Leicester City on the final day of the league season.
"But it is not just about me. We have a final to play and then I will see."
When asked if he had wanted his future resolved earlier, the Belgian international said: "I wanted that but that's not happened. I'm still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting.
"When you're on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. I just try to do the best. I'm not thinking about... my situation or the club's situation, I just try to win games."
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said he hoped Hazard would remain but would respect his decision.
"I hope he will stay," Sarri said of the playmaker, whose 16 league goals and 15 assists helped his side finish third.
"I think Eden has played here in Chelsea for seven seasons, trying in every match to do his best. Now it's time to respect his decision."
