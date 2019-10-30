Take the pledge to vote

Eden Hazard Finds it Difficult to Fit into Real Madrid's No.7 Shirt After Cristiano Ronaldo

Eden Hazard said he had decided the move to Real Madrid from Chelsea was pre-meditated.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Eden Hazard Finds it Difficult to Fit into Real Madrid's No.7 Shirt After Cristiano Ronaldo
Eden Hazard is still settling into life at Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Eden Hazard has revealed that he had decided to leave Chelsea after the 2018 World Cup. He further said that he had decided to leave Stamford Bridge even though he had to wait for another year before he could move to Real Madrid.

Belgium superstar Hazard enjoyed seven successful years at Stamford Bridge scoring over 100 goals for Chelsea and helping the club win two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup as well as EFL Cup. He played the Europa League final against Arsenal, helping Chelsea qualify in the Champions League, before sealing a 130 million pound move to the Real Madrid, a report by Football London said.

The 28-year-old former Chelsea star revealed that a transfer was likely to take place after the final in Baku, but has now elucidated that the decision to join Los Blancos was planned in advance.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he said that he had already made up his mind after the World Cup and told himself that he had to join Real Madrid.

The report further added him as having said, "That wasn't possible and I spent another year at Chelsea and that made my departure easier. The club understood it and allowed me to leave."

He said that it was his dream to play for Real Madrid. He said, "So far I'm happy. Courtois always told me that this was the best club. I also spoke to (Luka) Modric and got the impression that they all wanted to see me at Real Madrid and it finally happened."

However, ever since Hazard had arrived in La Liga, he has been struggling with his performance and the report stated that he accepted having found it difficult to fit into the jersey previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Taking this shirt after Cristiano isn't easy, he's historic. We're going to give our all to win everything, we have to lift a trophy," Hazard was quoted as saying.

He further said that he is aware that the Champions League is important and he is there to win it. "It's important for everyone and myself included. I'm at the best club in the world and I hope to give my best," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.
