Eden Hazard Dances His Way Through West Ham Defence to Score Stunning Solo Goal (Watch)

Simply one of the best goals scored ever in the Premier League.



Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard gave the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimpse of the magic they will be missing from next season if he takes his skills to Real Madrid as he produced a moment of sublime brilliance to give the Blues the lead against West Ham on Monday.Hazard danced through the West Ham defence at the quarter hour mark as if a hot knife cut through butter and stroked the ball past the goalkeeper with his left foot to score what will definitely be a goal of the season favourite.The Belgian No. 10 was given time and space 35 yards out as West Ham perhaps felt he could cause no trouble from there, but boy were they wrong.Hazard skipped between Mark Noble and Declan Rice, and made his way to the edge of the box, where he shifts the ball onto his left and right foot to wriggle past Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna before getting a left-foot strike off past Lukasz Fabianski.Watch the magnificent goal below:The goal immediately invited comparisons to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who is known to produce such magical moments.It also inspired jokes that perhaps Chelsea should add another 50 million euros to the 100 million it is reported to be demanding for his transfer to Real Madrid.Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of Hazard and the first half display showed why. Bringing his A-game to the crucial tie, which Chelsea needs to win to stay in the top four race, he should also have had a penalty soon after he scored the wonderful solo goal, as he was brought down by a rough shoulder barge near the half-hour mark.Hazard has been directly involved in 27 Premier League goals this season with 15 goals and 12 assists. This is more than any other player this season.