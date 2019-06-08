Eden Hazard Writes Heartfelt Letter to Chelsea Fans After Real Madrid Announce Signing

Eden Hazard fulfilled his 'childhood dream' as he was signed by Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported 100 million euros ($113.34 million), making him the Spanish club's joint-record signing.

Hazard's transfer is the latest in a long run of 'Galactico' signings made by Real but he is also the first top class player to move to the club since Colombian James Rodriguez in 2014.

Hazard, who becomes Chelsea's most expensive sale, expressed his gratitude to a club where he has spent the last seven years while admitting he had always longed to play for Madrid.

"To my Chelsea friends and family: You now know that I will be joining Real Madrid. It's no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal," Hazard wrote on his official Facebook account.

"I have tried my very best not to distract myself or the team through this difficult period of speculation and media attention, especially the last six months."

Hazard also went into add that he will be looking forward to coming back to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid and said that he hopes that the two clubs meet in the UEFA Champions League.

"Chelsea and especially Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next season I will look for your results first. I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again," Hazard wrote in his post.

"Before I go, one last thank you to everyone at the Club for their tremendous effort as we lived through every moment. To all of my ex-Colleagues we will say our goodbyes at the right time but I must thank the owner Mr Abramovich and his board for helping me realise not one, but two dreams, my first in becoming a Chelsea player and today my second, becoming a player at Real Madrid," Hazard added.

Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for Chelsea, including a brace in the Blues' 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the May 29 Europa League final.

It was a fitting end to his time with the London side, as Chelsea also won the Europa League in Hazard's first season with the squad.

The Blues hoisted the Premier League trophy twice during Hazard's tenure - in 2015 and 2017 - and the FA Cup in 2018. Chelsea also claimed the League Club in 2015.