Real Madrid Present New 'Galactico' Eden Hazard to Fans at Santiago Bernabeu
Eden Hazard was presented by Real Madrid to his new fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, after the Belgian moved from Chelsea on a joint club-record transfer.
Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five-year deal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid presented Eden Hazard as their new "galactico" signing on Thursday with an army of adoring fans queuing outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to welcome the Belgian playmaker.
Donning the white strip of the 13-times European champions, the club's joint-record signing kicked balls into the crowd and posed for photographers on the pitch at the official presentation.
Hazard, who joins from Chelsea on a five-year deal, had earlier undergone a medical.
Pointing to the badge on his shirt, the 28-year-old kissed it to leave the 50,000 strong crowd in no doubt about his allegiance.
"¡Hey chicos! ¡Esto es por y para vosotros!"#WelcomeHazard | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9IFrH5CAts
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 13, 2019
"Hola todos," were his first words at the start of the presentation, broadcast around the world, before continuing in French. "I'm really looking forward to playing for Real and winning lots of titles. It was my dream since I was a child to play for Real Madrid and I just want to enjoy this moment," he said, accompanied by family members. Video images showed him signing the contract with Real president Florentino Perez and his shirt being made up. "Eden, now you are where you wanted to be. Today one of the great dreams of your life comes true," Perez told him in his introductory speech. "You are a Real Madrid player and are part of this club to defend the shirt. The Bernabeu is your home. Here you will feel the passion and emotion of those who want to enjoy your talent and creativity. "The fans will be with you in every match...they know your football is special. Welcome to Real Madrid, welcome to your home."
¡Bonito día para @hazardeden10!#WelcomeHazard | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ov4SN0JgQ0 — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 13, 2019
Real signed Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported 100 million euros ($113 million), plus add-ons.
Coach Zinedine Zidane is a long-time admirer of the Belgian, who he named as a "star of the future" in 2010 when Hazard was playing for Lille.
Hazard is Real's third major signing as they bid to rebuild their squad after an embarrassing campaign on all fronts in which they ended up without a trophy, sacked two coaches and finished 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Welcomes New Member to Family As She Rings in Her Birthday, See Pic
- Sonam Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Nostalgia and Our Enduring Love for Trains
- Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Reveals Shraddha Kapoor's Role and Why He Cast Her Opposite Prabhas
- Google Pixel 4 Teased Months Before Official Launch, Everything we Know so Far
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s