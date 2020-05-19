Eden Hazard Wants to be Ready for Next Match, Says 'Feel Really Good to be Back on The Picth'

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard expressed his happiness after being able to return to training following a gap of two months. All football across Spain has been suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic since March and authorities are likely to restart the season in mid-June.

Players started with individual training but recently were given permission to train in smaller groups. Hazard stated the he will need to put in a lot of physical work in order to get back to full fitness before the season resumes.

"I feel really good to be back on the pitch working with my teammates," Hazard told Real Madrid TV as per Daily Mail. "Now we have to wait until the games arrive, but I am very happy.

"After two months out, I need more physical work and ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game," he added.

Earlier on Monday, LaLiga said in a statement that clubs can return to group training but only up to 10 players at a time.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas featured on the El Partidazo #BackToWin show on Movistar to announce the new developments ahead of the planned restart of football in the country.

"The start of the next phase in LaLiga's Return to Training protocol is another step towards the restarting of the competition. It will be good to be able to set all training routines on an equal footing," Tebas said.

"It's very important that every club have the same chance to be in good shape. It's not essential, but it's very important and we're grateful that it will be like that."