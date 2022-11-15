Eden Hazard Wants To Stay At Real Madrid, Says Things Will Change After FIFA WC

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has failed to live up to his massive reputation after making a sensational transfer from Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019. Though Hazard has fallen down the pecking order in the Los Blancos line-up, the forward has no intentions of leaving the club as he believes that his fortunes at the Bernabeu will change after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hazard arrived at Real Madrid for an initial fee of more than €100 million from Chelsea. However, over time, he has proven to be one of the club’s worst signings in history. In nearly three and a half years at Madrid, Hazard has only netted seven goals and managed 11 assists in 72 games across all competitions. His injuries have kept him out of action for long parts of his time at the Spanish capital.

He was not favoured by former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and has been overlooked by current boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian gaffer has given Hazard just a handful of minutes, often forcing him to start from the bench. The forward has played in six matches across all competitions since the start of the current season, scoring just a solitary goal and notching up an assist.

Despite his poor run of form at his club, Belgium and Roberto Martinez have kept their faith in their star man and have named him in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup. Hazard has settled matches single-handedly for the Red Devils in the past and his experience will be key for them in Qatar.

In a press conference ahead of the World Cup, Hazard said that he respected Ancelotti’s decision to keep him out of the first eleven and added that it was his responsibility to prove his worth to his manager.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup. I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play it’s difficult," Hazard said.

Hazard has almost two years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu but his poor form, injury concerns, and age make it unlikely that the Los Blancos will extend his contract. The former Chelsea man can revive his career if he manages to put in significant performances for his nation on the biggest stage of football. He has been the vital cog of Belgium in the past decade and will look to lead his country to their first-ever FIFA World Cup title.

Belgium have been drawn in Group F along with last year’s finalists Croatia, Mexico, and Canada. Martinez and his men have performed well in international tournaments but have not managed to go all the way. He will want Hazard and company to light up the night skies of Qatar when they begin their World Cup campaign against the Canadians on November 23.

Read all the Latest Sports News here