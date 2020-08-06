Edu Garcia to Stay at ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Signs Two-year Deal Ahead of ISL 7

Spanish mid-fielder Edu Garcia has signed a two-year deal with newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Kolkata-based franchise of the Indian Super League announced on Thursday.

Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide them to a record third title last season.

"I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the Green and Maroon jersey and will give my best to the club," the 30-year-old said in a statement.

"I am glad to be a part of this new merger. I think it's a very big challenge for me to defend this jersey in the ISL".@Edu_Garcia90 shares his thoughts with the ATK Mohun Bagan family. ⚽#ATKMohunBagan#IndianSuperLeague#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/DkyT8t1gf9 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 6, 2020

The former Real Zaragoza mid-fielder scored six goals and three assists for ATK last season, making him a key figure up front with Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez.

With the signing, the Antonio Habas-coached side thus retained their quartet going into the 2020-21 season. ATK this season have acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Kolkata heavyweights and reigning I-League champions Mohun Bagan.