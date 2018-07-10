Edwin Van der Sar Backs Belgium to Lift First FIFA World Cup Crown

Former Netherlands captain and Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has thrown his weight behind Roberto Martinez and Belgium as he tips them to take home their first ever World Cup title.Belgium will play neighbours and 1998 World Cup winners France on Tuesday evening in the first semi-final, with the second being on Wednesday between England and Croatia.The legendary goal-keeper and the current CEO of Ajax believes this is the year Belgium can join a group elite teams by winning the coveted prize."I hope Belgium are going to win the World Cup," Van der Sar told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Adidas."It will be fantastic for Belgium, who are a small country similar to Holland."Of course you have Anderlecht who is a big club, but on the European scene the Champions League is dominated by France, by England, Spain, Italy and Germany.""So it's great that another country can squeeze in, same as Croatia. So I hope for Belgium."Belgium who topped their group in the first round, beat Japan in the Round of 16 and then ousted five-time champions Brazil in the quarter-finals. The Red Devil’s best performance at the showpiece event was in 1986 when they reached the semi-final, only to be beaten by a Diego Maradona inspired Argentina.The Netherlands, who finished third in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, did not qualify for the 2018 edition.