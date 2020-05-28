EFL Confirm 3, Including Blackburn Captain and 2 from Fulham, Test Positive for Covid-19

Three people, including Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed players from Fulham, have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

"The EFL can confirm that 1,030 players and club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May, with three individuals testing positive from two clubs," the EFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate... and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

Second-tier Blackburn confirmed Bennett had been tested on Monday and was found to have COVID-19, but was asymptomatic.

He will isolate for seven days and will return to training on June 5 if he does not develop symptoms, the club said.

Bennett added: "There seems to have been a lot of hysteria about footballers returning to training but it's not a big deal at all.

"It's the people who are seriously ill in hospital that we need to worry about, not footballers who are fit and healthy, and who aren't showing any signs of being unwell."

Championship (second-tier) side Fulham said in a statement that two of their players had returned positive tests in the EFL's second round of testing and were now self-isolating.

"Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance," the London club said in a statement.

The small number of positive results is a further boost to the Championship's restart plans, with the competition hoping to resume next month.

Votes on curtailing the League One and Two seasons are expected next week.

At Premier League level, four individuals from three clubs were found to be COVID-19 positive in the testing round conducted on Monday and Tuesday, which included 1,008 tests.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and are meeting again on Thursday to discuss wider issues such as the restart date, the rebate to broadcasters, neutral venues and models for how they might cut the season short if the virus means they can't complete all their remaining matches.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)