EFL Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wycombe Wanderers will travel to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for their EFL Cup 2021-22 match against Premier League giants Manchester City. The Citizens are coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Southampton in EPL. On the other hand, Wanderers defeated Charlton 2-1 in League One. Wanderers confirmed their qualification for this game after defeating Stevenage in the second round in a penalty shootout. The match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

EFL Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City’s American goal-keeper Zack Steffen will not be available for selection as he is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. City’s French defender Benjamin Mendy is also out of this fixture as he is in police custody. There is also a cloud over the availability of City’s English defender John Stones in this fixture.

Three Wycombe Wanderers players – Charlie Carter, Chris Lines and Scott Cuthbert – will not feature in tonight’s game as they have been sidelined from the event due to their respective injuries.

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers probable XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Wycombe Wanderers Probable Starting Line-up: David Stockdale; Sullay Kaikai, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson, Jordan Obita; Oliver Pendleberry, Josh Scowen, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Sam Vokes.

What time will Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers will be played on Wednesday, September 22 at the Etihad Stadium at 12.15 am IST.

What TV channel will show Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers match?

The Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers match will be broadcasted in India on Colors Infinity.

How can I live stream Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers match on Voot and Jio TV.

