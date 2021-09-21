EFL Cup 2021-22 Norwich City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Norwich City would look to end their three-match losing streak when they play host to Liverpool at the Carrow Road in the third round of EPL Cup 2021-22. However, it is going to be really difficult for the home side to contain a buzzing Liverpool squad. Norwich’s return to Premier League have not gone well at all and they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table after losing their first five games. The Canaries are coming into this game on the back of a 1-3 loss at the hands of Watford in EPL.

Norwich’s opponents, Liverpool, on the other hand, look as exciting as ever with four wins and one draw from their opening five games in Premier League. They are coming into this game after defeating Crystal Palace 3-0 over the weekend.

The match between Norwich City and Liverpool will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

EFL Cup 2021-22 Norwich City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

There are no suspensions in Norwich City squad side going into this encounter. However, three Norwich players – Sam Byram, Przemyslaw Placheta, Christoph Zimmermann – have been sidelined from this fixture due to injuries. Two other players -Jacob Sorensen and Bali Mumba are doubtful to start in this game.

On the other hand, Liverpool will miss the services of Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott. Three other players from Jurgen Klopp’s squad – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Neco Williams – are doubtful for this game.

Norwich City vs Liverpool probable XI:

Norwich City Probable Starting Line-up: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Pierre Lees-Melou, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Christos Tzolis, Joshua Sargent, Todd Cantwell

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

What time will Norwich City vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Norwich City vs Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, September 22 at the Carrow Road, Norwich, United Kingdom at 12.15 am (IST).

What TV channel will show Norwich City vs Liverpool match?

The Norwich City vs Liverpool match will be broadcasted in India on Colors Infinity.

How can I live stream Norwich City vs Liverpool fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Norwich City vs Liverpool match on Voot and Jio TV.

