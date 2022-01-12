EFL Cup 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) is back in action with a crucial semi-final clash as Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea on Thursday from 1:15 am onwards at Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium. The Blues cruised past the home team 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-final and will be confident ahead of this match. Thomas Tuchel’s team have now gone unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, five of which have ended with sharing the spoils, however, they struck at least two goals in six of their last seven fixtures on the road.

On the other hand, Tottenham managed to sweep aside the first semi-final defeat with a 3-1 win over Morecambe at the weekend. The Lilywhites have shown improvement under Antonio Conte, but they will need to produce a memorable display if they are to have any chance against Chelsea. It would be nothing short of a miracle if Conte’s men are able to pull off the unthinkable against Chelsea. Fans here can check Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Match Streaming details and TV Telecast information.

EFL Cup 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Antonio Conte could be without Son Heung-min due to an injury picked up this month, while Cristian Romero is also recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this game. Meanwhile,

Chelsea travel to without the services of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has tested positive for COVID-19 while away on AFCON duty. Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante have also tested positive for the virus and are unavailable for selection. Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah will all miss the second leg of the semi-final due to injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Emerson, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Chelsea possible possible starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

What time will Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Thursday, January 13, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England.

What TV channel will show Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match?

Matches will beam live on Colours Infinity.

How can I live stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Voot App and Jio TV App.

