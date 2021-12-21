EFL Cup Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal have a wonderful chance to put their name in the hat for the EFL Cup semi-finals when they host Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. After successive defeats to open December, a rejuvenated Gunners side have registered a quickfire trio of Premier League fixtures by an aggregate score of 9-1. Last Wednesday’s London derby win over West Ham United lifted Mikel Arteta’s charges into the top four of the league table, they then followed that up with a convincing victory (4-1) over Leeds United at the weekend.

On the other hand, the visitors have taken a far more arduous route to the final eight than their opponents, as it took a penalty shootout in the previous round to keep their hopes alive. However, the Black Cats’ quest for a return to the second tier this season under Lee Johnson’s guidance has progressed relatively well. They are in good form, having now gone seven games unbeaten in League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship. It would be nothing short of a miracle if Johnson’s men are able to pull off the unthinkable against Arsenal. Fans here can check the Arsenal vs Sutherland Live Match Streaming details and TV Telecast information.

EFL Cup Arsenal vs Sunderland: Team News, Injury Update

Mikel Arteta could be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for this EFL cup quarter-final match due to a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga are both out after testing positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, Sunderland travel to London without the services of Leon Dajaku, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Balogun

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

What time will Arsenal vs Sunderland match kick-off?

The EFL Cup fixture between both the teams will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Wednesday, December 22, at the Emirates Stadium, in Holloway, London, England.

What TV channel will show Arsenal vs Sunderland match?

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

How can I live stream Arsenal vs Sunderland fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

