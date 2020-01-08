EFL Cup Leicester City vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
EFL Cup 2019-20: Leicester City host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium in the first leg of their semi-final.
Leicester City. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Leicester City will host Aston Villa in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday, January 9. The EFL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Aston Villa first leg semi-final will be played at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes, who have not reached a League Cup final since 2000, will eye creating history when they face Aston Villa. The League Cup Leicester City vs Aston Villa will start at 1:30AM.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, "I'm aware the club hasn't been to a final for 20 years so let's get there then. Let's not be worried too much about the past. Let's create this new history but we know we're going to have to play well to get there."
Leicester Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy
Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Nyland; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Luiz, Nakamba, Taylor; Trezeguet, Kodjia, Grealish
What time is the semi-final scheduled for the EFL Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Aston Villa?
The EFL Cup Leicester City vs Aston Villa fixture is scheduled at 1:30AM IST. The EFL Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Aston Villa is being played at the King Power stadium.
Which channel will broadcast the EFL Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Aston Villa?
The EFL Cup 2019-20 fixture Leicester City vs Aston Villa will be broadcast on VH1 and VH1 HD.
How do I live stream the EFL Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Aston Villa?
Leicester City vs Aston Villa, EFL Cup 2019-20 can be live-streamed on Jio TV app.
