EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City will face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final the League Cup 2019-20. The EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United match will kick off at 1:15 AM. In the first leg, Manchester City won 3-1 over Manchester United.
Manchester City have reached the last two finals of the tournament and are heading towards a third consecutive League Cup success after their first-leg victory at Old Trafford.
In Wednesday's match, United need to overturn a 3-1 deficit in their away game to knock Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.
Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling
Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Martial
What time is the semi-final scheduled for the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United?
The EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 1:15 am. The EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United is being played Etihad stadium.
Which channel will broadcast the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United?
The EFL Cup 2019-20 fixture Manchester City vs Manchester United will be broadcast on VH1 and VH1 HD.
How do I live stream the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United?
Manchester City vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2019-20 can be live-streamed on Jio TV app.
