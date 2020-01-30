Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:02 AM IST
EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City vs Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final the League Cup 2019-20. The EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United match will kick off at 1:15 AM. In the first leg, Manchester City won 3-1 over Manchester United.

Manchester City have reached the last two finals of the tournament and are heading towards a third consecutive League Cup success after their first-leg victory at Old Trafford.

In Wednesday's match, United need to overturn a 3-1 deficit in their away game to knock Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Martial

What time is the semi-final scheduled for the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The EFL Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 1:15 am. The EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United is being played Etihad stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The EFL Cup 2019-20 fixture Manchester City vs Manchester United will be broadcast on VH1 and VH1 HD.

How do I live stream the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United?

Manchester City vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2019-20 can be live-streamed on Jio TV app.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
