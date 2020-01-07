EFL Cup Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United and Manchester City will battle it out at Old Trafford in the first of the semi-finals of the 2019-2020 EFL Cup. The match will be televised on Wednesday at 1.30 AM. Manchester United are looking to dethrone the champions who have lifted the trophy four out of six times, including the last two seasons.

Manchester United will be missing Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from the game. Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw are also doubtful for the match between the cross-town rivals.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are expected to play for Manchester City, while Ederson, who missed the last two games due to an injury, is likely to make a return to the squad.

Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, however, remain sidelined.

Possible lineup for Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford; Martial

Possible lineup for Manchester City: Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Foden, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

What time is the semi-final scheduled for the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The EFL Cup Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture is scheduled at 1:30 AM IST. The EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester United and Manchester City is being played at Old Trafford stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the EFL Cup 2019-20 Manchester United and Manchester City?

The EFL Cup 2019-20 fixture Manchester United and Manchester City will be broadcast on VH1 and VH1 HD.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Manchester City?

Manchester United vs Manchester City, ESL Cup 2019-20, can be live-streamed on Jio TV app.

