EFL Cup West Ham United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Facing off in round four of the EFL Cup, West Ham United take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Thursday from 12:15 AM IST onwards. The Hammers have been impressive under David Moyes and enter the fixture after securing three points against Tottenham Hotspur. However, facing Manchester City is an entirely different scenario as Pep Guardiola and his Sharks have been tremendous this season despite facing a few setbacks here and there. City recently hammered Brighton 4-1 and will be aiming for to continue their hunt for silverware once again. A thrilling fixture has been set and fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the West Ham United vs Manchester City Live Streaming and TV Telecast information.

EFL Cup West Ham United vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

West Ham have their full strength available against City and will most certainly field the XI that were victorious over Spurs.

For City, Raheem Sterling is in contention to start in the XI, whereas Ferran Torres will be unavailable. While Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were left out from the XI against Brighton, the two players are expected to be present for the clash.

West Ham United vs Manchester City probable XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Areola (GK), Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Declan Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Masuaku, Bowen

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Steffen (GK), Egan-Riley, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Zinchenko, KevinDe Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish

What time is the EFL Cup West Ham United vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:15 PM IST at London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the EFL Cup West Ham United vs Manchester City match?

The EFL Cup matches will be broadcasted on Colours Infinity.

How can I stream the EFL Cup West Ham United vs Manchester City fixture?

The match between West Ham United and Manchester City will be live streamed on the Voot app.

