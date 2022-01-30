EGY vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Egypt and Morocco: Egypt go head to head with Morocco in what will be an all-North African quarter-final of the African Cup of Nations tournament at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday. The high-octane match kicks off at 8:30 PM IST.

The Pharaoahs may have finished second in their group but needed a penalty shoot-out to ease past the Ivory Coast in their Round 16 on Wednesday and book their place in the last eight. Carlos Quieroz’s side are seeking their eighth continental title but need to be sharp against Morocco, who were forced to come from behind with a stunning Achraf Hakimi free-kick to squeeze past Malawi 2-1 in their Round of 16 fixture. Buoyed with their recent triumph, the team will be hoping to take advantage of Egypt misfiring’s to book a clash with the Cameroon or Gambia in the semi-final.

The quarter-final contest between the heavyweight’s promises plenty of action and fans here can check the EGY vs MOR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

EGY vs MOR Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals game between Egypt and Morocco will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

EGY vs MOR Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals match between EGY vs MOR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

EGY vs MOR Match Details

The match between EGY vs MOR will be played on Sunday, January 30, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, in Youande, Cameroon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (IST).

EGY vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: El Kaabi

Vice-Captain: Salah

Goalkeeper: Gabaski

Defenders: Aguerd, Hakimi, Saiss, Hegazy

Midfielders: Amallah, Boufal, Al-Sulaya

Strikers: Salah, Mostafa, El Kaabi

Egypt vs Morocco Predicted XI:

Egypt: Gabaski (GK); Ashraf, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Kamal; Elneny, Al-Sulaya, El-Said; Salah, Marmoush, Mostafa

Morocco: Bounou (GK); Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat; Tissoudali, Amallah, Louza, Boufal; El Kaabi

