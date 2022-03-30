Egypt File Fan Behaviour Complaint after Loss to Senegal

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has filed an official complaint against its Senegalese counterpart for violent and “racist" fan behaviour, according to a statement released Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Pharoahs missed out on a place in the Qatar World Cup to Senegal at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar, which held a 50,000-strong crowd of Senegal supporters.

According to the EFA’s statement, “the Egyptian team was subjected to racism as crowds held up offensive banners in the stands, particularly against team captain Mohamed Salah".

IPL 2022: RCB v KKR - LIVE

The complaint also cites players being pelted with water bottles and stones during their warm-up.

Photos released by the EFA show broken windows on the bus carrying the players, banners of insults against Salah, and Senegal supporters making profane gestures at the players.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Along with the official complaint, social media in Egypt has been flooded with photos of Liverpool striker Salah’s face obscured by a barrage of green laser pointers as he took a botched penalty.

Advertisement

Many Egyptian fans have blamed Salah’s wayward spot-kick on the lasers, though others have pointed out Egypt supporters often use the same tactic against visiting teams in Cairo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.