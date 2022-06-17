Egypt Sack Coach Ehab Galal After Two Months

Ehab Galal was sacked as coach of the Egyptian national football team on Thursday, two months after he took over from Carlos Queiroz.

Egyptian Football Federation official Hazem Emam told a press conference in Cairo that the “negative results of the Egyptian coach precipitated his departure”.

“The names of a number of foreign coaches are being considered with a view to starting negotiations with them,” said Emam.

Egypt, without injured captain Mohamed Salah and several other key players, were beaten 2-0 by Ethiopia last Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Egypt lost the last edition of the Cup of Nations to Senegal on penalties in the final in February and the following month fell to Senegal again in a shootout, this time in a 2022 World Cup play-off.

Former Pyramids and Zamalek coach Galal, 54, took over on April 12 after Portuguese Queiroz quit because he could not agree terms for a new contract.

