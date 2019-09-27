Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Egypt Votes for Mohamed Salah in FIFA The Best Awards Were Ruled Out With 'Invalid' Signatures

FIFA responded to Egypt's query as to why their votes for Mohamed Salah were ignored in the final list.

AFP

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Egypt Votes for Mohamed Salah in FIFA The Best Awards Were Ruled Out With 'Invalid' Signatures
File photo of Mohamed Salah. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Paris: Egypt's votes for national icon Mohamed Salah for the world's best player award were rejected by FIFA because they were signed in capital letters and deemed invalid, world football's governing body said Friday.

Cairo had demanded an explanation after the results of voting for the FIFA Player of the Year were announced Monday but Egypt's support for Salah was ignored. The Liverpool star placed fourth, 20 votes behind winner Lionel Messi.

The results are based on the votes of national coaches, team captains and members of the press in selecting their top players of the year.

According to FIFA the "signatures on the voting forms were in capital letters and thus seemed not valid (not authentic)" and "the voting forms were also not signed by the General Secretary which is mandatory."

They added they had sent two reminders to the Egyptian FA to sent correct forms, but they had failed to do so by the deadline of August 21.

Salah hinted at his disappointment on social media, changing his Twitter bio to say he only plays for Liverpool and removing any mention of his affiliation to Egypt.

Salah posted a conciliatory tweet later saying "no matter how much they try to change my love for you and your people", referring to Egypt, "they won't be able to".

The only Egyptian vote for the award was made by journalist Hany Danial, who selected Senegal's Sadio Mane as his player of the year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram