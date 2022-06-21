Eintracht Frankfurt Sign Mario Goetze from PSV Eindhoven; Benfica Bring in David Neres from Shakhtar Donetsk

Former Germany international Mario Goetze joined Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in a three-year-deal, returning to the Bundesliga after two years at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The attacking midfielder, who scored Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, rediscovered his form at the Dutch club following his 2020 move from Borussia Dortmund.

“This club has made an unusual development and has taken an ambitious and interesting path along which I can accompany it,” Goetze said in an Eintracht statement. “I am looking forward to my return in the Bundesliga.”

✍️ Eintracht Frankfurt verpflichtet Mario Götze von der @psveindhoven.

Der Weltmeister erhält einen Vertrag bis 2025.#Götze2025 #SGE — Europa League Sieger 2022 (@Eintracht) June 21, 2022

The 30-year-old started his career at Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich for a three-year spell in 2013 and then returning to Dortmund.

A five-time German league champion, Goetze struggled to hold down starting spots both at Bayern and Dortmund in his second spell, prompting a move to Eindhoven.

The league starts on Aug. 5 with Eintracht taking on champions Bayern.

Benfica Sign David Neres

Benfica have signed Brazil forward David Neres from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year contract, the Portuguese team said.

Benfica will pay 15.3 million euros ($16 million) for the 25-year-old, who did not play any games for Shakhtar due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine a month after he signed for them from Ajax Amsterdam.

“It is good to arrive in a country where everyone speaks Portuguese and I am very happy to sign for the club. Benfica is a big club in Europe and in the world,” Neres said.

The club also announced on Monday that Neres’ compatriot Everton Soares would leave for Brazilian side Flamengo for 13.5 million euros after two years in Portugal.

Benfica finished third in the Primeira Liga last season and appointed Roger Schmidt as head coach in May.

