Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage

After suffering a defeat in their last Champions League encounter, Tottenham will be eager to get back on winning track as they are set to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park.

The north London giants come into the fixture after conceding a 2-0 away defeat against Sporting CP in their last Champions League match. With three points from two matches, Antonio Conte’s men currently occupy second spot in their Champions League group.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, clinched an important away victory against Marseille in their last Champions League clash. The German football club find themselves at third spot on the points table.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played?

The Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and Tottenham (TOT) will take place on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs Tottenham (TOT) be played?

The Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park.

What time will the Champions League match Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs Tottenham (TOT) begin?

The Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and Tottenham (TOT) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs Tottenham (TOT) Champions League match?

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs Tottenham (TOT) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs Tottenham (TOT) Champions League match?

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs Tottenham (TOT) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Possible Starting XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting Line-up: Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N’Dicka, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Luca Pellegrini, Jesper Lindstrom, Mario Gotze, Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Harry Kane

