Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League semifinal Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering 1-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, West Ham United are set to face their German opponents in the second leg on Friday.

In the first leg, the London-based team conceded an early goal as German midfielder Ansgar Knauff needed just one minute to score for Frankfurt. The Hammers found the equalizer in the 21st minute of the match as their Jamaican striker Michail Antonio’s right-footed strike was enough to beat Leipzig custodian Kevin Trapp.

But the lead turned out to be short-lived for the Hammers as in the second half, Leipzig’s Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada scored a crucial winner for the visitors in the 54th minute of the game.

Ahead of Europa League semi-final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United; here is all you need to know:

What date Europa League semifinal match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and West Ham United (WHU) will be played?

The Europa League semi-final match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and West Ham United (WHU) will take place on May 6, Friday.

Where will the Europa League semifinal match Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) be played?

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and West Ham United (WHU) will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

What time will the Europa League semifinal match Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) begin?

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and West Ham United (WHU) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) match?

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) match?

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting Line-up: Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Toure, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic, Jens Hauge, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

