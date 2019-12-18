Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
2-min read

El Clasico 2019 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India, Team News, Prediction

Barcelona and Real Madrid will take on each other in a postponed El Clasico to decide the leader of the La Liga 2019-20 points table.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 18, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
El Clasico 2019 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India, Team News, Prediction
El Clasico. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will go head-to-head in the first El Clasico of La Liga 2019-20 at the Camp Nou in a game amidst fear of Catalan protests. FC Barcelona will be welcoming their fiercest rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on December 19, Thursday at 12.30AM IST.

This is a top of the table clash as the teams occupy the top two spots in the league table with 35 points in 16 games. Barcelona are on top on the basis of a better goal difference of 23 compared to Real's 21. This match is being played after a delay of two months as the clash in October was postponed due to clashes with the Spanish government in Catalunia.

There will be another interesting decider when the El Clasico takes place as both Barcelona and Real Madrid have won 72 games each in their La Liga clashes over the years. The winner of today will also take an edge in the league head-to-head record.

Both teams have found form in recent weeks, in part due to the excellent form of their strikers. Real's Karim Benzema has nine goals in his last eight games while Lionel Messi has scored 14 in 12. Barca will also have enjoyed an extra day's rest before the game after they drew away at Real Sociedad on Saturday afternoon before Real were held by Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday night.

Madrid's Eden Hazard, Marcelo, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio will all miss the match through injury. Gareth Bale is fit again but has not started since Real's win over Alaves on November 30.

Valverde said Arthur Melo is unlikely to recover in time from an adductor problem. Ousmane Dembele is out with a hamstring injury.

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Where will Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico be played?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2019 match will be played on December 19, 2019 (India time) at Camp Nou.

What are the match timings of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico?

The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico will kick-start at 12:30AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico on TV in India?

There won't be any TV telecast for the match.

Where to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico will be streamed live on Facebook on La Liga's official page.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram