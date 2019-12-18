El Clasico 2019 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India, Team News, Prediction

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will go head-to-head in the first El Clasico of La Liga 2019-20 at the Camp Nou in a game amidst fear of Catalan protests. FC Barcelona will be welcoming their fiercest rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on December 19, Thursday at 12.30AM IST.

This is a top of the table clash as the teams occupy the top two spots in the league table with 35 points in 16 games. Barcelona are on top on the basis of a better goal difference of 23 compared to Real's 21. This match is being played after a delay of two months as the clash in October was postponed due to clashes with the Spanish government in Catalunia.

There will be another interesting decider when the El Clasico takes place as both Barcelona and Real Madrid have won 72 games each in their La Liga clashes over the years. The winner of today will also take an edge in the league head-to-head record.

Both teams have found form in recent weeks, in part due to the excellent form of their strikers. Real's Karim Benzema has nine goals in his last eight games while Lionel Messi has scored 14 in 12. Barca will also have enjoyed an extra day's rest before the game after they drew away at Real Sociedad on Saturday afternoon before Real were held by Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday night.

Madrid's Eden Hazard, Marcelo, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio will all miss the match through injury. Gareth Bale is fit again but has not started since Real's win over Alaves on November 30.

Valverde said Arthur Melo is unlikely to recover in time from an adductor problem. Ousmane Dembele is out with a hamstring injury.

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Where will Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico be played?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2019 match will be played on December 19, 2019 (India time) at Camp Nou.

What are the match timings of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico?

The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico will kick-start at 12:30AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico on TV in India?

There won't be any TV telecast for the match.

Where to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico will be streamed live on Facebook on La Liga's official page.

