'El Clasico' Between Barcelona and Real Madrid Postponed Amidst Catalan Unrest

The El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been postponed due to the ongoing disturbances in the Catalan region.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
'El Clasico' Between Barcelona and Real Madrid Postponed Amidst Catalan Unrest
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: The 'El Clasico' match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which was scheduled to be held on October 26, has been postponed due to the ongoing disturbances in the Catalan region in north-east Spain.

Violent protests have been taking place in the region following the imprisonment of nine Catalan political and social leaders for their role in organising an independence referendum in 2017.

As of Thursday, the streets of Barcelona and surrounding areas had been hit by four consecutive days of violent clashes between protesters and security forces and a rally is planned for the city of Barcelona on October 26 -- the date for which the match was scheduled to take place, reports goal.com.

Following this, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has taken the decision of postponing the game. A date of December 16 was proposed from the game but it has been turned down by La Liga due to the fact the game would be played mid-week. And now, December 7 is looming as a possible alternative willing other games can be rescheduled.

On Thursday, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde -- in his pre-game press conference ahead of Barca's visit to play Eibar on Saturday -- said he believed the Clasico should go ahead with the original date.

Real Madrid is currently placed at the top of the table in La Liga and will face RCD Mallorca on Saturday.

