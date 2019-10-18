'El Clasico' Between Barcelona and Real Madrid Postponed Amidst Catalan Unrest
The El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been postponed due to the ongoing disturbances in the Catalan region.
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: The 'El Clasico' match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which was scheduled to be held on October 26, has been postponed due to the ongoing disturbances in the Catalan region in north-east Spain.
Violent protests have been taking place in the region following the imprisonment of nine Catalan political and social leaders for their role in organising an independence referendum in 2017.
As of Thursday, the streets of Barcelona and surrounding areas had been hit by four consecutive days of violent clashes between protesters and security forces and a rally is planned for the city of Barcelona on October 26 -- the date for which the match was scheduled to take place, reports goal.com.
Following this, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has taken the decision of postponing the game. A date of December 16 was proposed from the game but it has been turned down by La Liga due to the fact the game would be played mid-week. And now, December 7 is looming as a possible alternative willing other games can be rescheduled.
On Thursday, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde -- in his pre-game press conference ahead of Barca's visit to play Eibar on Saturday -- said he believed the Clasico should go ahead with the original date.
Real Madrid is currently placed at the top of the table in La Liga and will face RCD Mallorca on Saturday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Shama Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More