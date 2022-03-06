ELC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's La Liga 2021-22 match, March 6, 8:45 pm IST

ELC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Elche and Barcelona:

The two in-form La Liga teams Elche and Barcelona will play on Sunday at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Spain’s top flight.

The touring side has won four out of their last five league games and will look to further improve their record over the weekend. After a horrendous start to the season, Barcelona have improved in the recent months to cement their spot in the top four on the La Liga table. They have collected 45 points in 25 games with the help of 12 victories and nine draws.

Meanwhile, Elche have accumulated 18 points in their last 12 league games since Francisco Javier Rodríguez Vílchez took over the head coach’s position at the club from Fran Escriba in late November. They have recorded just four fewer points than their Sunday’s rivals Barcelona during the aforementioned period.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Elche and Barcelona.

ELC vs BAR Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Elche and Barcelona.

ELC vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Elche and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

ELC vs BAR Match Details

The match between Elche and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, March 6, at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. The game between Elche and Barcelona will start at 8:45 pm (IST).

ELC vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Aubameyang

Vice-Captain: Araujo

ELC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Araujo, Pique, Barragan, Roco

Midfielders: F de Jong, Busquets, Fidel

Strikers: Aubameyang, Torres, Boye

Elche vs Barcelona probable XI:

Elche Predicted Starting XI: Badia; Barragan, Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Guti, Fidel; Milla, Boye

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

