Elche vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in the La Liga standings after outclassing Barcelona 3-1 in their last domestic league encounter. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will now be looking to carry forward the momentum as they are set to face bottom-placed Elche. The match between Elche and Real Madrid will take place on Thursday at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

The Los Blancos could not have asked for a better start to their title defence. Real Madrid, with 25 points in their kitty, are currently enjoying a sensational nine-match unbeaten run in La Liga.

For Elche, the 2022-23 La Liga season has not been a fruitful one so far. Jorge Almiron’s men have not managed to secure a win yet in this season’s domestic league.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Elche and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Elche (ELC) and Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Elche (ELC) and Real Madrid (RM) will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Elche (ELC) vs Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The La Liga match between Elche (ELC) and Real Madrid (RM) will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Elche (ELC) vs Real Madrid (RM) begin?

The La Liga match between Elche (ELC) and Real Madrid (RM) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Elche (ELC) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match?

Elche (ELC) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Elche (ELC) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match?

Elche (ELC) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

