Elderly Argentina Fan Receives a New TV Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Lionel Messi’s football career has been nothing less than a miracle. Messi, in his final World Cup appearance, scored a brace and won the prestigious trophy for the first time. His fairytale run on the field has done enough to win the tag of greatest of all time.

However, there is another Argentinian who has managed to win over the hearts of football fans all over the world. Carlos Bejar, 83, was recently gifted a 55-inch TV so that he could watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France.

The video of Carlos receiving the new TV has now gone viral on Instagram. Carlos, in the video, can be seen simply elated after accepting the gift.

The post has so far garnered more than 265,000 likes on Instagram. Here are some reactions.

One user wrote, “Kindness like this makes me emotional. We must do better."

Another person talked about the power of the game. “Football makes the world a better place," the comment read.

An social media user wrote, “I want Argentina to win just for this."

The elderly Argentina fan recently became a big talking point after he was spotted watching his side’s FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match at an electronic store. The shop is located close to Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires. Later, Carlos reportedly disclosed that he did not have television set as there was no cable connection in his area. Carlos had told the local reporters that he enjoys watching matches from outside the store and he will once again return to watch the remaining games.

“It is a very big screen, it is like being in the stadium. As long as they do not throw me out there, I will be there,” Carlos had told the reporters.

The electronics store Fravega eventually decided to offer Carlos a brand new TV ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Coming back to the match, Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the World Cup trophy for the third time. Messi converted from the spot in the 26th minute to open the scoring. Angel Di Maria netted another goal in the 36th minute and earned a two-goal cushion for Argentina.

French striker Kylian Mbappe scored two late goals to bring the Les Bleus back in the contest. Messi scored his second goal of the game in the extra time and clinched a 3-2 lead for the Albiceleste. But France exhibited an indomitable spirit as Mbappe scored another equaliser in the 118th minute. The thrilling final encounter was decided on penalties. Argentina secured a 4-2 victory in shootout.

Messi scored seven goals and scripted seven assists in Qatar World Cup to win the Golden Ball award. And with this he became the only player in the history of the competition to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball twice.

