Emiliano Martinez Mocks Kylian Mbappe During Argentina’s Victory Parade

Lionel Messi’s Argentina won the World Cup in dramatic fashion on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties. With this, Argentina now have three World Cups to their name. The blockbuster match went to a penalty kick shootout after the teams reached full time with a 3-3 tie. La Albiceleste clinched a win for the ages after Argentina scored four of the penalty kicks to France’s two. Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez played a huge role in his team’s memorable win as he saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the shoot-out.

After his heroics in the World Cup final, Martinez has grabbed the headlines with his antics off the field. As the victorious Argentina squad landed back in Buenos Aires, millions of jubilant fans turned out on the streets on Tuesday to get a glimpse of their heroes during the open-top bus parade.

While the ecstatic Argentina squad soaked up the celebratory scene amid an estimated 4 million fans in the nation’s capital, Martínez used the occasion to mock France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Standing atop the open-top bus, Martinez was spotted holding a baby doll adorned with a photo of Mbappe’s face.

Martinez’s picture with a Mbappé baby doll is going viral on social media. However, netizens are divided over Martinez’s behaviour. While some fans have expressed their admiration for the heroic Argentine goalkeeper, many fans have slammed his antics.

One fan wrote, “Emi Martinez is one of those, isn’t he? Adored if he plays for the club/nation you support, despised by the majority of the rest.”

Another fan suggested that Martinez was obsessed with Mbappe and tweeted, “This honestly makes me laugh, if you were to show this image to a causal football fan that didn’t watch the final, you’d think Emi Martínez had Kylian in his pocket all game. The truth is, Mbappé made this guy pick the ball out of the back of the net 4 times. Actual obsession.”

Twitter user @SmnLlyd5 tweeted that Martinez should just simply enjoy the World Cup win instead of bringing Mbappe into it.

Emiliano Martinez currently plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League. After his sensational performance in the World Cup, speculations are rife that he may move on from Aston Villa. Reports suggest that Bayern Munich is interested in signing up the Argentine.

