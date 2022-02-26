EMP vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Empoli vs Juventus: Empoli host Juventus at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday, from 22:35 PM IST onwards in Serie A action. Empoli are currently ranked 13th on the points table, while Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus are fourth, seven points behind third-ranked Napoli. The Turin club are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, winning two and drawing three, with the recent being a draw against Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. Empoli on the other hand are winless in their last five fixtures, drawing two and losing three, with the recent being a 0-2 loss handed by Sampdoria. The Black and Whites will be eager to secure three points and consolidate their position in the top four. Fans here can check the EMP vs JUV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

EMP vs JUV Telecast

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

EMP vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between EMP vs JUV will be live-streamed online on Voot.

EMP vs JUV Match Details

The match between JUV vs JUV will be played on Saturday, February 26 at Stadio Carlo Castellani. The game will start at 22:35 PM (IST).

EMP vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Leonardo Bonucci

Vice-Captain: Dusan Vlahovic

EMP vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Petar Stojanovic, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Fabiano Parisi

Midfielders: Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, Filippo Bandinelli

Strikers: Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Andrea Pinamonti

Empoli vs Juventus probable XI:

Empoli Predicted Starting line-up: Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Mattia Viti, Fabiano Parisi, Szymon Zurkowski, Kristjan Asllani, Filippo Bandinelli, Liam Henderson, Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti

Juventus FC Predicted Starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Pellegrini, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata

