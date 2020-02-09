Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Emre Can Scores Majestic Curling Goal on Borussia Dortmund Debut, Erling Haaland Finally Doesn't

Emre Can celebrated his Borussia Dortmund debut with a rifled finish as Erling Braut Haaland failed to score for the first time since joining.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 9, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
Emre Can and Erling Braut Haaland (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Emre Can, on his league debut for Borussia Dortmund since arriving from Juventus last week, scored with a majestic curling shot from 20 yards.

When asked about his goal, Can said: "It means nothing if we've lost."

Can said his new Borussia Dortmund teammates must learn to "win dirty" after leaking two late goals to lose 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and lose ground in the Bundesliga title race.

Can said they only had themselves to blame after conceding twice in the dying stages to stay third, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

"When we take the lead, we have to be a little dirtier," said the midfielder, who joined last month from Juventus.

"That's something the team has to learn, defensively we all have to be better together.

"It was definitely a setback, but anything can still happen."

Dortmund were 3-2 up going into the final 10 minutes thanks to goals by Mats Hummels, Can and Raphael Guerreiro.

However after Kevin Volland netted two first-half goals for Leverkusen, substitute Bailey swept home to make it 3-3 on 81 minutes before playing a part in Lars Bender's headed winner.

There was just 82 seconds between Leverkusen's final two goals as the Dortmund defence was caught napping.

It was the first time new striker Erling Braut Haaland had failed to score for his new club after hitting eight goals in his first four games, and the teenage sensation cut a dejected figure as he trudged off.

Dortmund will finish the weekend six points behind Bayern Munich if the champions beat second-placed RB Leipzig at home on Sunday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

