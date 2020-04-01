Endless Minutes of Fear: Pepe Reina Recounts ‘Worst Moments’ of Life Battling Coronavirus

Veteran Spanish football player Pepe Reina is currently at the English club Aston Villa on loan from Italy’s AC Milan. Only last week, the 37-year-old had informed fans that he was recovering from COVID-19.

The goalkeeper recently revealed the complications of the respiratory disease and the “endless minutes of fear” that he had to endure. Recalling his experience of battling the coronavirus, Reina spoke to an Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life,” said Reina, who started to experience the symptoms about two weeks ago. He added that it was “only now” that he was “winning the battle against coronavirus”.

He described the time when he faced a shortage of oxygen as the “endless minutes of fear” as he felt his throat close. He mentioned that he had to stay indoors for the first six or eight days.

Speaking about the Premier League (PL), which is set to resume from April 30, Reina said he did not “care much” about football right now as “everyone’s wellbeing” was “above everything else”.

“Football cannot be a priority right now. It is not important to finish this league,” Reina said adding that he thinks the schedule of April 30 is most likely to be extended “much further”.

The former Liverpool keeper reiterated that he understood the economical interests surrounding football but “the first thing [right now was] people’s health”.