ENG vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Albania: England will kick off their November fixture on Saturday as they play host to Albania at the Wembley Stadium for their ninth Group I match in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Despite consolidating their position at the top of the table with 20 points, England are yet to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side is three points clear of second-placed Poland in the table.

The visiting side Albania is sitting at third place with 15 points with a slim chance of top 2 finish and for that, they have to win this fixture.

England are heading into this fixture after recording a 1-1 draw against Hungary last month. Albania, meanwhile, suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Poland in their most recent fixture.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between England and Albania; here are all the details about the match:

ENG vs ALB Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Albania will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

ENG vs ALB Live Streaming

The match between England and Albania is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

ENG vs ALB Match Details

The match between England and Albania will be played on Saturday, November 13, at Wembley Stadium, London. The match between England and Albania will start at 01:15 am (IST).

ENG vs ALB Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Phil Foden

ENG vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla

Midfielders: Keidi Bare, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden

Strikers: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja

England vs Albania probable XI:

England Possible Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Albania Possible Starting Line-up: Etrit Berisha, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Frederic Veseli, Elseid Hysaj, Keidi Bare, Klaus Gjasula, Lorenc Trashi, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi, Armando Broja

