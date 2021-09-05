ENG vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between England vs Andorra: England will aim to maintain their 100 percent record in Group I standings, when they welcome Andorra to the Wembley Stadium for their fifth game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifying match on Sunday. The Three Lions following their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at the same venue, were able to shake it off by winning all four games and scoring a total of thirteen goals in the process to sit at the top of Group I with 12 points. Gareth Southgate’s side heads into this fixture after thrashing Hungary 4-0 in Budapest, sweeping aside a team who were expected to give them a major test.

Andorra, on the other hand, after three defeats to Albania, Poland and Hungary, picked up a rare international win of their own on Thursday night, by defeating fellow minnows San Marino 2-0. It was their fourth competitive win of all time since their debut on the international stage in 1996.

The upcoming match promises to be a little easier for England given Andorra’s record. However, it will be a tough ask for the visitors to even get a draw against the hosts who are in blazing hot form.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, ENG vs AND Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

ENG vs AND 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 5 at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The game will kick-off at 09:30 AM IST.

ENG vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jude Bellingham

Vice-Captain: Sergi Moreno

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Marc Vales, Chus Rubio

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Cristian Martinez, Mason Mount

Strikers: Patrick Bamford, Sergi Moreno

ENG vs AND Probable XIs

England: Jordan Pickford (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Jesse Lingard; Patrick Bamford

Andorra: Josep Gomes (GK); Chus Rubio, Moi Son Nicolas, Max Llovera, Albert Alavedra, Joan Cervos; Cristian Martinez, Marc Vales, Sergi Moreno, Alex Martinez; Cucu

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here