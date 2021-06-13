ENG vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 between England vs Croatia: England’s Euro 2020 campaign gets under way at Wembley Stadium on Sunday when they host World Cup nemesis Croatia. The Three Lions will be looking to exact revenge against the team that eliminated them in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final three years ago. On the other hand, Croatia will bank on their previous records against the hosts. However, it will be an uphill task this time, as Zlatko Dalic’s men were made to work hard before they clinched top spot in Group E and an automatic qualification with it. With plenty of historic clashes between both sides, fans can expect a fascinating encounter on Sunday evening.

Euro 2020 England vs Croatia: Team News, Injury Update

Gareth Southgate has plenty of time and options before the big day. However, he might miss fielding England veterans Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson for this fixture. Meanwhile, Zlatko Dalic should have a full-strength unit to rely upon for this game, as no injuries have been reported from his camp.

ENG vs CRO Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

ENG vs CRO Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 13 at the Wembley Stadium and is scheduled to kick-off at 06:30 PM IST.

ENG vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Luka Modric, Phil Foden, Mason Mount

Strikers: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Perisic

ENG vs CRO Probable XIs

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Joe Gomez; Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane (C), Marcus Rashford

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic (GK), Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric (C), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

