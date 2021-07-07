ENG vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 2nd semifinal between England vs Denmark: England are set for a pulsating Euro 2020 semi-final encounter on Thursday when they welcome surprise package Denmark to the capital for a place in the summit clash of the European Championship. The high-octane fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadiumin London and the game is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

The Three Lions thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome to make it to the final four, while Denmark scraped past the Czech Republic 2-1 in their quarterfinals tie. Given their solid performance throughout the tournament, the hosts are the favourite to win this fixture. However, the Scandinavians have exceeded all expectations and can pack a devastating punch on their day.

Both sides will fight hard for a place in the European Championship final against Italy on July 12.

Euro 2020 England vs Denmark 2nd semifinal: Team News, Injury Update

Gareth Southgate has a minor injury concern in the form of Dean Henderson. Other than the small niggle, he will have full squad to choose from.Meanwhile, Kasper Hjulmand doesn’t have any injury concerns in his camp, he also has a full-fit squad at his disposal.

ENG vs DEN 2nd semifinal Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. Whereas, SonyLIV and Jio TV will provide live streaming services.

ENG vs DEN 2nd semifinal match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 8 at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The game will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

ENG vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

ENG vs DEN Probable XIs

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho; Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here