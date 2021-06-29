ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Germany: Old rivals England and Germany renew hostilities at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the last-16 stage of Euro 2020 on Tuesday. The ENG vs GER knockout game will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

The Three Lions reached the knockout stage on the back of finishing as Group D toppers with seven points so far. Germany, on the other hand, finished runners up in the group of death (Group F) with four points. Moreover, tonight’s clash will be the first major clash between the two storied rivals in a major tournament since 2010. However, it is also one of the biggest games of the Round of 16, as both teams fight for a place in the quarter finals of UEFA Euro 2020.

Both sides have played out just four draws in 32 previous meetings, however, Germany have the slightest of upper hands in the head-to-head record with 15 wins.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs GER Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ENG vs GER match in India

ENG vs GER Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs GER is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ENG vs GER Match Details

The match between ENG vs GER will be played on Tuesday, June 29, at the Wembley Stadium. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

ENG vs GER Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kai Havertz

Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Kyle Walker, Robin Gosens, John Stones,

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

England vs Germany probable XI:

England: Jordan Pickford (GK); Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany: Manuel Neuer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

