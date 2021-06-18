ENG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 Group D match between England vs Scotland: England will be looking to make it two consecutive wins at this European Championship when they welcome historic rivals Scotland to the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match will begin at 12:30 AM (IST).

Gareth Southgate’s men opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia last Sunday,while Steve Clarke’s side suffered a 0-2 loss to the Czech Republic the following day at home. Both Group D sides will now clash in a potentially intriguing battle as the Three Lions will be aiming to book their place in the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16. TheTartan Army will look to stay alive in the competition, which is their first outing in a major tournament after 23 years.

Euro 2020 England vs Scotland: Team News, Injury Update

After Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out at the start of the tournament, England have a new set of concerns. Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been ruled out of the squad due to a hip injury, he’s been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale. Harry Maguire’s availability remains doubtful, while Jordan Henderson is expected to miss out this fixture as well.

Meanwhile, Scotland have a minor concern over Billy Gilmour’s fitness. However, they will be delighted on the return of Kieran Tierney, who missed the Euro 2020 opener due to a calf injury.

ENG vs SCO Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

ENG vs SCO Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 19 at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Robertson

Vice-Captain: Harry Kane

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Andrew Robertson, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Scott McTominay

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

ENG vs SCO Probable XIs

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Scotland: David Marshall (GK), Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

