ENG-W vs GER-W Women’s Euro 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the UEFA Euro Final between England Women and Germany Women Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England Women and Germany Women will face-off in a blockbuster final of Euro 2022. The high-stakes match between England Women and eight-time champions Germany will be held at the iconic Wembley stadium on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman’s side has had a dream tournament and they have outscored their opponents thus far 20-1 and Germany 13-1. With home support on the Lionesses’ side, England Women are the favourites to win the elusive European Championship.

England Women made it to the final of the Euro in 2009 as well. However, they were comprehensively beaten by Germany. But England Women will know that they have a golden opportunity to go all the way on Sunday.

On the other hand, German Women have their task cut out as they prepare to take on England in front of the 90,000-odd fans at Wembley. German Women will know that the crowd will be overwhelmingly against them. But Alexandra Popp and her team will have to block all the noise and play to their full potential, if they are to have any chance of beating this brilliant England side.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>