England Defender Tyrone Mings Slams Home Secretary Priti Patel; Accuses her of 'Stoking the Fire' of Racism

England defender Tyrone Mings on Monday branded Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel a hypocrite after she condemned the racial attack on Three Lions’ stars – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Mings even went on to say that she has “no right” to condemn these online attacks before accusing the Conservative minister of “stroking the fire” of racism. Mings in his remark was referring to Patel’s previous statements, where she had labelled the England team’s decision to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Moment as a “political gesture.”

Rashford, Sancho and Saka have been a victim of online racism after the trio missed a penalty in the UEFA European Championship 2020 final against Italy.

Following the racial attack on the Three Lions players’, England rallied behind their youngsters as supports pour in on social media from all quarters.

On Monday, Patel also joined the bandwagon as she condemned the attack on the trio and termed racial abuse as “disgusting”.

“I am disgusted that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media. It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable,” Patel wrote on Twitter.

Responding to her Tweet, England’s Aston Villa centre back Mings wrote, “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”

Earlier, Patel in an interview with GBN had said that she “did not support” England stars taking a knee before the start of a match. She had even gone on to say that if fans boo players for taking a knee during England Euro 2020 campaign then it’s up to them.

Meanwhile, England skipper Harry Kane also came in support of English players, saying that they don’t want such supporters who abuses people on social media.

“Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you,” he wrote.

On Sunday night, Italy defeated England (3-2) on penalties to get crowned European champions after the scoreboard read 1-1 at full time.

