England Footballers' Wives and Girlfriends Approached for Netflix Documentary During World Cup

England football team head coach Gareth Southgate’s misery seems to be unending. On the field, The Three Lions have been in a horrible form as for the first time in four years they lost three games on the trot. In the ongoing UEFA Nations League, the English football team have already played three matches but they are yet to secure the full three points. But a poor show on the field is not the only problem Southgate is currently having. Southgate is expected to have a brand new headache as those closest to the English footballers have reportedly been approached by Netflix about a documentary for their time in the Middle East.

A report published by The Sun states that England footballers’ wives and girlfriends (Wag) have been approached to feature in a £1 million Netflix documentary scheduled to be filmed during the upcoming Qatar World Cup. It is reported that the cameras will be following the Wags during their World Cup stay in Qatar in November and December.

The report further claimed that Jack Grealish’s model girlfriend Sasha Attwood, defender Luke Shaw’s wife Anouska Santos and former Love Island winner Dani Dyer who dates Aston Villa’s Jarrod Bowen have already been approached.

According to the article published by The Sun, a source said: “The proposed docu-series would show off the luxury lifestyle these women lead as they support their other halves in the World Cup lead up. There is huge interest in them again as England prepare for the tournament. There is a wish-list in place of the women they want. Very substantial fees are being offered. However, it’s certain Gareth Southgate would strongly disapprove of any wives or girlfriends signing up to it, as it would be a major distraction to him and the players.”

But it is not for the first time that wives and girlfriends of English footballers are coming in the headlines. Back in 2006, a huge uproar got created as Wags were present in the German town of Baden-Baden, where the team training camp was located. English football team were eventually knocked out of the competition after suffering a heartbreaking 1-3 (on penalties) defeat against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

