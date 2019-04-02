English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
Everton has opened an investigation into the incident after videos surfaced on social media showing the England’s No.1 involved in the fracas.
Jordan Pickford lost control after his fiancee was abused and swung punches at a man. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jordan Pickford was allegedly involved in a brawl in Sunderland after his fiancée was abused at a pub during a night out.
Everton has opened an investigation into the incident after videos surfaced on social media showing the England’s No.1 involved in the fracas with another person before he is pulled away by his friends.
In the video, some of the bystanders can be heard shouting Pickford’s name as he swung in punches at a man.
“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter,” Everton said in a statement.
Pickford was in his home city Sunderland visiting his family when the incident happened.
It is believed that Pickford was abused by some people but he only reacted after his fiancée Megan Davison was also targeted.
Pickford was called “small arms” and “butterfingers” but Pickford took it as banter and posed for photographs with fans while showing V-signs at the man who was shouting at him.
However, things turned ugly after he moved on to another bar, where his fiancée was abused. Pickford and Megan recently had a boy named Arlo.
This incident comes after Everton manager Marco Silva said that Pickford need to improve his “emotional balance” following the team’s loss to Newcastle United.
Pickford had put up an erratic performance against Newcastle that helped them come from behind to beat Everton 3-2.
Pickford also made a costly error in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in December that helped Divock Origi score a last-minute goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win.
Pickford there Hahahha pic.twitter.com/WmP5uC3Xx6
— harrison (@hworden20) April 1, 2019
| Edited by: Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri
